Man arrested after stealing from northwest Oklahoma City convenience store, threatening clerk with machete

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been arrested after stealing from a convenience store and threatening the clerk with a machete.

It happened on Tuesday morning at La Raza convenience store near N.W. 10th and Penn.

According to the police report, 21-year-old Jamar Gamble allegedly walked into the store and stole a snack cake.

He left the store and, then, realized he forgot his drink. Gamble went back into the store get his drink – this time, holding a machete.

The clerk told him to drop the snack, and he refused then ran out of the store, escaping the property through a hole in the back fence.

The clerk told police he has stolen from the store several times before.

Gamble was later booked into jail on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon.