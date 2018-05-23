× Officials: Former oil distributor president fraudulently obtained $10 million to fund extravagant lifestyle

TULSA, Okla. – The former president of an Oklahoma oil distributor company was sentenced for a $10 million fraud case.

Authorities say 44-year-old Jack Jim Clark, the former president of Clark Oil Distributors, Inc., filed 21 separate fraudulent claims for refunds of gasoline excise tax paid on gasoline later sold to tax exempt organizations. Of the claims submitted to the IRS, over 98% were fraudulent.

In all, those fraudulent claims added up to more than $10 million. Officials say most of the $10 million was used to fuel an extravagant lifestyle.

Investigators say the money funded the construction of a $4 million, 11,000-square-foot home in Oklahoma City.

In August of 2017, Clark pleaded guilty to one count of false claims against the United States and one count of mail fraud.

He was sentenced to five years in prison, will be required to pay $10 million in restitution and forfeited his home in Oklahoma City.

“White-collar crime undermines the rule of law and disrupts the marketplace. It destroys lives and livelihoods. Our goals are to hold accountable perpetrators like Jack Jim Clark, who break the law to enrich themselves, and to seek restitution for victims of financial crimes. I am proud of the excellent work done by Assistant United States Attorneys Charles McLoughlin, Dennis Fries, and Catherine Depew, as well as Special Agent John Darin Weiwel, Internal Revenue Service/Criminal Investigations and Trial Attorney, William F. Caster Internal Revenue Service/Office of Chief Counsel,” said United States Attorney Shores.