Officials waiting on medical examiner’s report for woman killed by pack of dogs

ARDMORE, Okla. – Officials say they are waiting on the medical examiner’s report to determine if charges will be filed in a deadly dog attack.

Tracy Garcia, 52, was near her Ardmore home on May 7 when a pack of seven dogs attacked her, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. She later died at the hospital.

“From what it appeared, about seven dogs had attacked her,” said Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant.

As first responders on the scene tried to help the woman, the dogs turned on them.

“Unfortunately, yes. We had to shoot one dog,” Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant told KFOR. “It did charge our deputies and to protect our deputies, as well as the medical personnel, we did have to put down a dog.”

The sheriff says the remaining dogs were euthanized at the owner’s request.

The dogs were all dachshund mixes, according to Ardmore Animal Shelter’s euthanasia technician Amanda Dinwiddie. Six of the dogs are believed to be standard dachshund and terrier mixes, and one of the dogs was a standard dachshund border collie mix. The dogs ranged in age from 1 to 3-years-old.

“A predominant breed in these dogs is definitely standard dachshund,” Dinwiddie said. “They have really noticeable characteristics like their knobby legs, knees, very short legged dogs and their coats.”

According to KXII, the Carter County District Attorney's Office is waiting on the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's report to decide whether charges will be filed in the case.