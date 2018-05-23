× Oklahoma attorney general warning wildfire victims of potential scams

WOODWARD, Okla. – Although the wildfires have come to an end in western Oklahoma, there is still a lot of damage left behind from the fires.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter joined Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association Executive Vice President Michael Kelsey for a tour of western Oklahoma farms and ranches damaged by the recent wildfires.

“Meeting with those affected and seeing the devastation firsthand puts this heartbreaking tragedy into perspective,” Attorney General Hunter said. “This community has suffered greatly. Some lost loved ones, homes, livestock, their livelihoods and much more. As public officials during this time of recovery, it is our job to assure them that we stand by, ready to assist by any means necessary.”

While meeting with residents, Hunter cautioned individuals of potential scams and fly-by-night companies that could target the area.

“After a disaster, we unfortunately see predators who want to take advantage of these victims in their vulnerable state. That is why it is important for my office to partner with organizations like the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, to put boots on the ground and send a clear message to would-be con artists that if they attempt to benefit off Oklahomans in their time of need, my office will prosecute to hold them accountable,” Hunter said.

The wildfires that tore through western Oklahoma claimed two lives, burned more than 300,000 acres, destroyed more than 60 homes and killed hundreds of livestock.