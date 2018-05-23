× Oklahoma City pushes Amazon incentives forward

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City officials have agreed to spend $1.7 million to help Amazon open a customer order fulfillment center in hopes of creating more jobs.

The Oklahoma City Council voted Tuesday to authorize staff to negotiate a job-creation incentives agreement with the online retail giant.

The proposal includes $1 million in public payments to Amazon for more than 50 managerial jobs associated with a new warehouse and shipping terminal at Will Rogers World Airport. The city would provide another $700,000 in road improvements.

The city will pay based on whether Amazon creates the new market jobs, which are expected to grow into 1,750 positions.

Councilman Ed Shadid opposes the deal and Amazon’s efforts to keep details from the public. Shadid says the agreement will hurt local small businesses.

35.467560 -97.516428