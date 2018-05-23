Oklahoma man reunited with stolen state championship ring 25 years later

ARDMORE, Okla. – James Fagan was taken aback when he received a message on social media from a stranger.

“I get off work, get this phone call from a lady that says, ‘You don’t know me but by chance, did you lose a ring?’ And I’m thinking, I don’t have jewelry, but I told her, ‘Someone broke into my house 25 years ago and stole a ring,'” Fagan told KXII.

It wasn’t just any ring; it was a 1982 State Championship ring.

Fagan played defensive back and helped lead the Ardmore Tigers to their first championship, beating Bixby 14 to 7.

In 1992, Fagan was visiting family in Ohio when he learned that his home in Ardmore had been burglarized.

“My ring is gone. My brother, my oldest brother, I had his class ring,” Fagan said. “He’s deceased; it’s gone and my TV’s gone.”

Fagan says no suspects were ever found, and he believed both rings were gone for good. That was until he received that message.

“She said, ‘What was your jersey number?’ I told her, ‘I was number 80,’ and she told me she found my ring,” he said. “I was like, ‘I’m not going to believe it ’til I see it.”

The woman told Fagan that she found the ring in an abandoned house in Ringling.