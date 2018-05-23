Oklahoma service member to honor fallen soldiers during event

LAWTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma service member is putting her strength to the test in order to help the families of fallen soldiers.

Sarah Lee has been stationed at Fort Sill for the past two years. Recently, she started working to honor those who died for the country.

“That’s your family,” Lee told KSWO. “Whether it’s blood or not. Those are the people you work with that you experience life with.”

For the past two years, she began training for a 24-hour event that is meant to put your skills to the test.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, those participating will do a 5K swim and 15 mile ruck. From 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, they will compete in different Crossfit workouts at Southwest Barbell and Fitness.

“It’s tailorable to every skill level,” said Lee. “So whether you’re wanting to get off the couch or start something new or you’re a seasoned athlete maybe looking to switch sports or just get into something that’s a little bit more challenging than what you were doing.”

So far, the group has raised over $500. Their goal is $1,000.