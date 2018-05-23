× Oklahoma veteran approved for position with U.S. Navy

OKLAHOMA CITY- A prominent Oklahoman will soon take up a new position in Washington.

The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved Greg Slavonic to be the assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs.

Slavonic was nominated by President Donald Trump a few months ago.

The retired rear admiral has served as Sen. James Lankford’s chief of staff. Slavonic previously spent 34 years in the Navy.

He also happened to work in News 4’s sales department for 15 years.