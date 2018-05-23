Parents of Oklahoma children killed in house fire file lawsuit against those they believe are responsible

EL RENO, Okla. – The parents of three Oklahoma children who died in a house fire on New Year’s Day have filed a lawsuit against those who they believe are responsible for their children’s deaths.

Officials say three children died early New Year’s Day in El Reno following the fire at their house in the 200 block of North K Avenue.

The children were identified as 22-month-old Mayley Jean Redbird, 3-year-old Gunner Ray Redbird and 4-year-old Amylah Dawn Redbird.

“We are in total devastation right now. You can only imagine what it’s like to lose three children of your own. I just ask that the kind people continue to pray and keep us in your prayers as we do our best to lay our children to rest. We did the best we could for our children,” said James Redbird, the children’s father, said in January. “We just want to thank everybody for the prayers, the donations. We’re not asking for anything. We’re just asking for prayers at this time.”

Fire investigators say the blaze was contained to just one room, where the children were sleeping.

According to an autopsy report, all three children died from smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide toxicity.

Their manner of death was ruled an accident.

Now, the parents of the three children have filed a lawsuit against the manufacturers of a space heater they believe was responsible for the fire.

According to the Yukon Review, James Redbird and Kee'Yanna Osage filed the lawsuit in Canadian County District Court against Patton Products, Sunbeam Products, Newell Brands and Edward Graham, who owned the home being occupied by the family.

The parents claim the malfunction of the space heater led to their children's deaths.

They claim the three companies failed to produce a safe product, failed to have a reliable system to prevent the incident, failed to exercise reasonable and prudent care in the manufacture of the heater, failed to implement proper safety features and failed to warn of known hazards.

The lawsuit also states Graham, the couple's landlord, "failed to keep the home safe and habitable for his tenants, as he did not make necessary repairs and maintenance to the home." The lawsuit states because Graham failed to provide the couple with "suitable living conditions," he is a contributing factor to the children's deaths..

James Redbird and Kee'Yanna Osage are seeking damages in excess of $75,000.