Police: Oklahoma teen shoots friend while recreating music video

TULSA, Okla. – Police say an Oklahoma teenager is expected to recover after being shot in the back by a friend.

Emergency crews were called to an accidental shooting near E. 28th St. North and N. Yorktown Place around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators tell FOX 23 that four children were recreating a music video, which featured an actor being shot. At that point, one of the teens got a shotgun that they thought was not loaded and fired it at another teen.

However, the gun went off and one of the minors was shot in the back.

Authorities say this should serve as a reminder to gun owners to practice gun safety.

“If there was a trigger lock on this gun, it never would have happened. If there was a safe that the gun was locked up in that the kids didn’t have access to, this never would have happened. If you’re gonna own a gun, own it properly,” Sgt. Patrick Stephens, with the Tulsa Police Department, said.

The child who was shot was rushed to a nearby hospital, but is expected to recover.

Officials say the alleged shooter will not face charges.