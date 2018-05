OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are hoping to speak with a man who may know something about a missing rental vehicle.

On April 28, Oklahoma City police say a man used a stolen credit card and stolen identity to rent a nearly $50,000 Mercedes from a local car rental company.

The vehicle is described as a black 2018 Mercedes SUV with Texas plate “KTL 4463.”

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.