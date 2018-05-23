Remembering May 20th, 5 years later
Temperatures to climb back up over the next few days

Seismologists find woman’s body in eastern Oklahoma

Posted 10:33 am, May 23, 2018, by

LONGTOWN, Okla. – Authorities say a woman’s body has been found in a wooded area in eastern Oklahoma.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris says the body was found Tuesday by a team of seismographers who were drilling near Longtown.

A suspected cause of death has not been released and the body has not been identified, but Morris says it does have identifying marks.

The sheriff says the body appears to have been there for seven to 10 days.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner.