Semi-truck driver found naked after wrong-way crash in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A semi-truck driver was found naked after allegedly driving down the wrong side of the street in Tulsa and crashing into a vehicle.

Tuesday evening, Elbert Kennon, 32, was driving his semi-truck the wrong way on Skelly Rd.

Kennon did not stop at any red lights and eventually crashed into another vehicle, Fox 23 reports.

After the crash, Kennon reportedly walked away from the vehicle.

He was later found around 8 p.m., near 81st and Riverside, naked.

Police said he was taken into custody.

According to Fox 23, police believe Kennon was using PCP.

He is facing charges for driving the wrong way and fleeing the scene of a crash.