7-year-old Oklahoma boy finds hidden treasures buried in yard

LONE GROVE, Okla. – A young Oklahoma boy and his grandfather made the discovery of a lifetime while looking for hidden treasures.

On Tuesday, Tripp and his grandfather set out to use their new metal detector to find little knick-knacks on their property in Lone Grove.

After searching for hours, the detector found something strange.

“I said, ‘What the heck is that?'” And then we dug it out and it was a whole load of treasures,” Tripp said.

The Oklahoma boy dug up rings, diamonds, pearls, an old gun, half-dollars that date back to the 1800s and a book about Shakespeare.

The discovery came as a shock to Tripp and his grandfather, Wayne Enyart.

“I had no idea we would find this in our yard,” Enyart told KTEN. “It sure does leave a lot to a 7-year-old imagination. Don’t you know, when wars happen and like when you steal some gold and you hid it and do all that stuff, that’s what I think happened.”

Enyart said they plan to have their discoveries appraised next week, but Tripp doesn’t plan on selling anything.