El Reno police looking for suspects accused of armed robbery at hotel

EL RENO, Okla. – The El Reno Police Department is looking for suspects accused of robbing a hotel.

On Wednesday, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to the Holiday Inn after receiving a 911 call of an armed robbery.

The caller told police that two people with guns had just robbed the hotel.

A night clerk told police she was at the front desk when the two people walked in wearing face masks, jumped over the counter, “threw her to the ground and then held a gun to the back of her head demanding she open the safe. The clerk complied with one of the subjects taking the money from the safe as well as from the cash drawer at the counter.”

Police say the clerk was then ordered to lay on the floor.

The suspects jumped back over the counter and left.

The clerk said the gun was a semiautomatic handgun in the color silver.

One of the suspects is described as being short with a dark complexion.

They were both allegedly wearing what was described as “light-colored clothing with hoodies and a white or light-colored face masks.”

The suspects’ vehicle is believed to possibly be a black or dark grey four-door Chrysler 300 with black rims.

If you have any information, call the El Reno Police Department.