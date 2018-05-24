Made in Oklahoma: Make cake similar to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding cake

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’ve still got Royal Wedding fever, you won’t want to miss this recipe.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to have a lemon zest and elderflower cake at their wedding this past weekend.

Ingredients:

225g/ 8oz butter, softened

225g/ 8oz caster sugar

4 large eggs

225g/ 8oz self-raising flour, sifted

zest and juice of 1 lemon

100ml/ 4 fl oz Belvoir Elderflower Cordial

30 ml/ 2tbsp granulated sugar.

Preheat the over to 350 degrees. Grease an 8 inch round, deep, loose-based tin and line with baking parchment. Place the butter, sugar and lemon zest in a large bowl. Use an electric whisk to beat the butter and sugar together until they are pale and fluffy. Gradually, add the eggs, whisking well between additions and adding 2 tbsp of flour with the last egg- this will prevent curdling.

Sift over the remaining flour, then gently fold in with a metal spoon along with 2 tbsp hot water. Spoon into the prepared tin, level the surface and bake for 45-50 minutes or until it is shrinking away from the sides of the tin. A fine skewer inserted in the center should come out clean. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes.

Squeeze the lemon juice, then sieve to remove the bits, and stir in the cordial. Use a fine skewer to prick the cake all over. Pour over the syrup, then sprinkle over the sugar- it should sink in but leave a crunchy crust.

Alternatively decorate the top with a thin glaze made from icing sugar and lemon juice. Add edible flowers. Leave to cool completely before removing the cake from the tin.