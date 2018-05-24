Oklahoma family says regalia stolen following car accident

SHAWNEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is asking for help tracking down some priceless belongings.

Danielle Pickering told FOX 23 that her son was involved in a wreck last week near Peoria while trying to avoid another car.

Following the wreck, he suffered minor injuries and was picked up from the scene by his brother.

When he returned the next day, he noticed that his Native American dance regalia and Eagle bustles were missing.

Pickering says the items included handmade bead work in the family pattern.