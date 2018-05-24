× Oklahoma man drowns after trying to catch boat that drifted away

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man drowned after trying to catch boat that had drifted away.

On May 23rd, around 8 p.m., James Cosper, 66, was loading his boat at Lake Eufaula when the boat started drifting away.

Officials say Cosper ran down the shore line to a dock, then jumped off the dock and started swimming towards his boat.

Witnesses said Cosper was struggling to stay above water and eventually went under and never resurfaced.

His body was located about 25 yards north of the shore line, in 9.5 feet of water by a drag bar.