Organizations speaking out ahead of medical marijuana vote

OKLAHOMA CITY — A campaign organization has released new documentary videos pushing for the passage of legalizing medical marijuana.

The “Yes On 788” campaign said they wanted to showcase Oklahomans who moved to Colorado in order to legally seek treatment with medical marijuana.

“I know there are what we call medical refugees, folks that have had to actually move out-of-state, and I believe that Oklahoma would be a better place if folks were able to access the medicines that help them,” campaign director Jed Green said.

Green tells News 4, passing State Question 788 would be a “win-win” for Oklahoma. He says not only is it a billion dollar industry with potential to create jobs, there are health benefits that cannot be achieved through certain prescriptions.

“What we want to do is we want the public to be aware that from cancer, multiple sclerosis, PTSD, epilepsy; that there are a host of illnesses that medical marijuana has been very effective in treating,” he said.

However what Green calls a win-win, some members from the business community are calling a mistake.

Roy Williams, president and CEO of the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, said they are not against medical marijuana as a whole but there could be problems for businesses that wish to remain drug-free.

“If you’re an employer and you have truck drivers, do you want that truck driver to be smoking marijuana at work because they have a medical prescription? If you’re a manufacturer, do you want them handling dangerous equipment with that?” Williams asked. “The concern here is that it’s wide open, that there’s really no restrictions on who gets it.”

Voters will decide on June 26.