Paul George, Russell Westbrook earn All-NBA honors

OKLAHOMA CITY – A pair of Oklahoma City Thunder stars were recognized for their accomplishments on the court.

On Thursday, the NBA announced that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was named to the 2017-2018 All-NBA Second Team. Thunder forward Paul George was selected to the 2017-2018 All-NBA Third Team.

This is the seventh time Westbrook has been named to an All-NBA team, and is the fourth All-NBA selection for George.

This past season, Westbrook averaged a triple-double and became the Thunder’s all-time leader in total points scored. He became the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double in back-to-back seasons.

In his first season in Oklahoma City, George averaged 21.9 points, while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. George made more three pointers this past season than any other season in his career.

Oklahoma City is one of just three teams to feature multiple players on the All-NBA Teams.