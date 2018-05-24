Live Blog: Gunman dead, others injured after shooting at restaurant near Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant near Lake Hefner.
Officials say several people were shot and one was injured while running from the scene. Two of those shot are at the hospital undergoing surgery, police say.
Police say they are expected to survive.
Police say the gunman is dead and there is no active threat. Officials say a citizen confronted the suspect and shot and killed him.
Police also say the gunman was wearing ear plugs and glasses, however, it is unknown whether the glasses were for prescription purposes or protection.
Roads in the area have been shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Just after 7 p.m. police said there was no longer an active threat in the area near Britton and Lake Hefner Parkway.
Police have not released other details at this time.
An adult female and juvenile female were shot and are undergoing surgery. Police say they are expected to survive.
Officials say the shooter was wearing ear plugs and glasses, however, it is unknown whether the glasses were meant for protection or prescription purposes.
Here’s what we know so far:
Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the Louie’s restaurant near Lake Hefner. Police say the gunman went inside the restaurant and opened fire. They are calling it a “random act” at this point. Two people were shot and are now in the hospital undergoing surgery.One person broke his arm while running from the scene. As the suspect was exiting the restaurant, a “bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside” and fatally shot him.
More than two dozen police cars are on scene.
A family tells News 4’s Bill Miston they came to Lake Hefner to see the lighthouse and were about to get out of their vehicle when they heard gunshots.
Sources are telling News 4’s Lance West that a concealed carry patron at the restaurant shot and killed the gunman.
Oklahoma City Police will be giving a briefing very soon. We will cover it live and stream it on KFOR.com/live and on our apps.
An eyewitness eating at another restaurant in the area says he heard the gunfire and saw people pouring out of Louie’s and looking for cover.-
NBC Programming has been moved to KAUT due to coverage of the shooting on KFOR.
Oklahoma City police say there are no outstanding suspects at this time.
A family reunification center has been established at the Lighthouse Center located at 3333 W Hefner Rd.
An adult female and juvenile female were shot and are undergoing surgery. Police say they are expected to survive.