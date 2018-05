× Suspect rushed to hospital after officer-involved shooting

SHAWNEE, Okla. – An armed suspect was shot by police after investigators say he pointed a gun at an officer.

It happened during a domestic disturbance around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Police were sent to the home after a family member called 911.

The suspect, identified as Dakota Price, was allegedly armed with a shotgun and a handgun.

Price was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

OSBI is investigating.