4 the weekend: Paseo Arts Festival, Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship

It’s the holiday weekend! There is a lot going on!

It’s time again for the Paseo Arts Festival – A three-day event with local and national artists, musical groups, along with activities for the kiddos and food trucks.

This eclectic neighborhood has been putting on this popular event for 42 years. And it’s free!

Also, come cheer on your favorite Big 12 teams in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.

Head to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for all of the action. Friday night, the games last until 9 p.m. and you can get in on the action from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday as well.

Or, head to downtown Bethany for the annual Bethany 66 Festival for lots of family fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Grab a bite to eat, peruse downtown sidewalk sales, enjoy live entertainment, and check out beautiful classic cars. You won’t want to miss it!

And, put on your best western duds and head to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum for the Annual Chuck Wagon Festival Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids can take part in fun activities like rope making, leather stamping, and more.

While you’re there, be sure to try the chuck wagon food, too!

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays on News 4 at 6:30 p.m.