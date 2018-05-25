× City in Oklahoma commits to 100 percent clean energy in city buildings

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) _ A city in central Oklahoma has made an environmental resolution to transition to 100 percent renewable energy in city buildings by 2035.

The Norman Transcript reports that the Tuesday resolution makes Norman the first city in Oklahoma to make such a commitment to renewables.

The city will tap into sources like wind and solar for electricity. The resolution calls for 100 percent clean energy commitment across the board by 2050, including heating and transportation.

Norman representatives for the Sierra Club’s national renewable energy campaign have been working with the city’s Environmental Cntrol Advisory Board to further develop a plan.

The Sierra Club says nearly 70 cities have committed to 100 percent clean energy under the campaign. Six of those cities have reached that goal.