Fiat Chrysler recalls 4.8 million vehicles that could get stuck in cruise control

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 4.8 million vehicles over an issue that could prevent drivers from turning off cruise control.

Only one incident related to the malfunction has been reported to Fiat Chrysler, and there are no reported injuries.

The issue can be triggered when the car accelerates while operating under cruise control, which it might do in order to maintain its speed while climbing a hill, the company said. This could potentially cause a short circuit.

When that happens, the vehicle can become locked in cruise control. The typical methods for exiting cruise control — tapping on the brakes or hitting the designated switch — can stop working. However, drivers would still be able to slow down or stop their vehicles by hitting the brakes, shifting into neutral or both.

FCA is asking owners of the recalled vehicles to bring them into dealerships for a no-cost software update that can prevent the short circuit. In the meantime, the company is advising drivers of the involved vehicles to avoid using cruise control.

The models covered under the recall include:

• 2015-17 Chrysler 200 sedan

• 2014-18 Chrysler 300 sedan

• 2014-18 Dodge Charger sedan

• 2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV

• 2014-18 Dodge Journey crossover

• 2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV

• 2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV

• 2014-18 Ram 2500 pickup

• 2014-18 Ram 3500 cab chassis

• 2014-18 Ram 3500 pickup

• 2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 cab chassis

• 2014-19 Ram 1500 pickup

• 2015-18 Dodge Challenger coupe

• 2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica minivan

• 2018 Jeep Wrangler.