Gov. Fallin requests major disaster declaration for six counties impacted by wildfires, severe weather

OKLAHOMA – Governor Mary Fallin has requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government for six counties impacted by wildfires and severe weather back in April.

The wildfires that burned from April 11-20 are blamed for two deaths in the state.

The wildfires burned more than 350,000 acres statewide. Severe weather also came through the state during that time, bringing damaging winds and large hail.

Damage assessments indicate the fires and severe storms resulted in more than $6.8 million in infrastructure damage and other costs, not including those associated with responding to the fires.

If approved, federal funding would help assist municipalities, counties and rural electric cooperatives with infrastructure repairs, debris removal and other eligible costs.

The counties in the request are:

Custer

Dewey

Harmon

Pushmataha

Roger Mills

Woodward

Additional counties may be added at a later date.

Dewey County was previously approved for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Declaration, which would allow for low-interest loans for homeowners, renters and business owners to repair or replace uninsured property that was damaged by the fires in April.