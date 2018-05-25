Hal Smith Restaurants releases statement following shooting at Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are still investigating a shooting that resulted in four people being injured at a popular spot along Lake Hefner in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, police were called to Louie’s On The Lake at Lake Hefner following a reported shooting.

Witnesses report that the shooter was near the restaurant and fired at people as they walked toward the doors.

“She said they were getting ready to walk in the front door and evidently, the shooter was in the treeline and they were both shot by the front door,” recalled Dennis Will, the father and grandfather of two of the victims.

In all, officials say there were four people who were injured as a result of the shooting. However, not all of them suffered gunshot wounds.

Family members say the suspect shot Natalie Will, and her daughter, 12-year-old Syniah Giles, as they were walking in front of the restaurant.

Family members tell News 4 that Will was grazed by a bullet and did not require surgery. Syniah was shot near the tailbone area and she spent a couple of hours undergoing surgery.

Another man suffered an injury to his arm as he reportedly tried to run from the restaurant following the shooting, and a young girl also suffered unknown injuries.

Police say all of the victims are expected to survive.

Witnesses told News 4 the gunman was wearing eye and ear protection, leading many to believe that a lot of thought went into the attack.

After the victims were shot, witnesses say an armed citizen confronted the gunman and shot him to death.

“I spotted the [shooter] walking north up the sidewalk, and pointed him out to the guy who had the weapon, and then there was another guy who had one,” Ron Benton remembered. “They were really screaming. They were like, ‘Stop! stop! stop! Please! Put the gun down! Please put the gun down!’ And I was pointing at him, I was like ‘Down! Put it down! Put it down!’ and they wound up exchanging fire.”

Authorities say a citizen with a concealed carry permit shot and killed the suspect at the scene.

“Thankfully the only person that is deceased is the person who was trying to harm others, and it looks like others are going to survive at this point. That`s the best thing that we can hope for at this point,” said Capt. Bo Mathews, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

On Friday morning, Hal Smith Restaurants released the following statement regarding the shooting:

“It is with heavy hearts we report there was a shooting at Louie’s Bar & Grill on Lake Hefner on Thursday, May 24 around 6:30 p.m. We are very thankful for our first responders who secured the scene very quickly. Victims of the incident were rushed to OU Medical to be cared for, and OKCPD has reported that they are expected to survive. At every Hal Smith Restaurant, the safety of our guests and employees is our utmost concern. We are extremely thankful the situation didn’t escalate further, and that injuries were not more widespread. However, our hearts are with the wounded during this incident. We will continue to support our guests and families in any way we can during this difficult time, and we have a counseling team standing by for any employee or customer that may request those services. Louie’s Lakeside will be closed on Friday, May 25, 2018. The shooter’s motive is unknown. This identity is not yet confirmed, and he was found deceased at the scene. The incident is under further investigation with the OKCPD. We recommend visiting OKCPD for more information on the incident.”