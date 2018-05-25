“He was just a part of my family,” Tulsa police K9 dies from cancer

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa had to say goodbye to one of their own earlier this month.

Tulsa police say Bosco, a K9 with the department for the last eight years, died of cancer on May 14.

During his time with the police department, officials say Bosco helped in dozens of operations.

“He was just a part of my family, just like one of my kids,” said Officer Craig LaGrone, Bosco’s handler with the Tulsa Police Department. “I spent 40 hours a week with him, he rode in the back of the car with me. When I was on evenings, I saw him more than I saw my family.”

Earlier this month, veterinarians determined that Bosco had cancer on his spleen. After Bosco underwent surgery, veterinarians determined that the cancer had spread throughout his body.

LaGrone says the loss is being felt by his entire family, but is especially hard on his son.

“It’s a very special dog that can also be a police dog and can go home and be a special pet to one of your family members,” LaGrone told FOX 23.