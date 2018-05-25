“It doesn’t look like he knew anybody at the restaurant,” Police release latest details on Lake Hefner shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released additional information about a shooting at a popular restaurant at Lake Hefner.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, police were called to Louie’s On The Lake at Lake Hefner following a reported shooting.

Capt. Bo Mathews, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman walked up to the front doors of Louie’s On The Lake and began firing a handgun at patrons inside the restaurant.

“From all of the evidence at this point, it doesn’t look like he knew anybody at the restaurant, didn’t work at the restaurant and he was actually shooting from the outside of the door into the restaurant, so it looks like, to me, that it would be a random event. This is an ongoing investigation, that could change,” Mathews said.

In all, officials say three people were shot.

Family members tell News 4 that Natalie Will, and her daughter, 12-year-old Syniah Giles, were shot as they were walking inside the restaurant.

Authorities say another young girl was also shot, and a man suffered a broken bone in the chaos after the shooting began.

Officials say one victim was shot in the arm, another was shot in the stomach and the final was shot in the wrist.

At this point, they are all listed in good condition.

After firing into the restaurant, investigators say Tilghman was confronted by two armed individuals. Officials say Tilghman was shot about 50 to 75 feet from the front door of the restaurant.

Capt. Mathews says the men, who were identified as 35-year-old Juan Carlos Nazario and 39-year-old Bryan Whittle, were not carrying their firearms on their person at the time of the shooting. However, after shots rang out, the pair went to their vehicles and got their handguns.

“I consider them as two people who stopped a very tragic situation from going any further,” Capt. Mathews said when asked if he would consider them heroes.

Mathews emphasized that the civilians were not together and did not know each other before confronting Tilghman.

Mathews says that he believes the civilians were well within their rights to shoot Tilghman, saying they were protecting other lives. However, he says it will ultimately be up to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed in the case.

He says this case does not fall under a concealed carry situation since the men were not carrying weapons on them at the time of the shooting. Both men are cooperating with investigators.

Police say the last time they had contact with Tilghman was in 2003 when he was arrested for assault and battery.

At this point, detectives are looking into Tilghman’s history, but say they do not know of a history of mental illness.

Mathews confirms that the police department has received information that Tilghman may be a licensed security guard, but he does not know if that information is credible at this time.

He confirmed that Tilghman was wearing earmuffs and some type of shooting glasses at the time of the shooting.

Investigators say they do not know how many shots were fired, adding that detectives and crime scene investigators are still processing the scene.

“We’re very blessed that only three people were shot and didn’t lose their lives,” Mathews said.

Officials say restaurant patrons were encouraged to leave their belongings and seek cover at the time of the shooting, so officers are currently handling all of the property that was left behind.

If you left behind an item, you are encouraged to call (405) 297-1126 to be reunited with your lost property.