Louie’s Grill & Bar at Lake Hefner to reopen Saturday following shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY - A restaurant at Lake Hefner is expected to reopen Saturday after it turned into a crime scene Thursday evening.

Friday, the restaurant posted a sign on their doors thanking first responders and all those involved. They also said they would reopen at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, police were called to Louie’s On The Lake at Lake Hefner following a reported shooting.

In all, officials say there were four people who were injured as a result of the shooting. However, not all of them suffered gunshot wounds.

Family members say the suspect shot Natalie Will, and her daughter, 12-year-old Syniah Giles, as they were walking in front of the restaurant.

Family members tell News 4 that Will was grazed by a bullet and did not require surgery. Syniah was shot near the tailbone area and she spent a couple of hours undergoing surgery.

Another man suffered an injury to his arm as he reportedly tried to run from the restaurant following the shooting.

Officials later determined another young girl, Alex Speegle, was also hit by the gunfire.

Speegle had surgery Friday according to her aunt, Leah Geurin. She says she has a shattered collarbone from a bullet and another one when into her right arm. Geurin says she will need metal plates and there is nerve damage to her right-hand which surgeons are hoping can be fixed so she regains use of it.

On Friday morning, Oklahoma City police officials released their initial report regarding the shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene on Thursday evening, authorities say they discovered the alleged shooter, 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman dead outside of the restaurant.

Investigators say Tilghman was shot outside the restaurant by two civilians, identified as 35-year-old Juan Carlos Nazario and 39-year-old Bryan Whittle.

They told the gunman several times to drop his gun.

Nazario told News 4, he "just did what [he] was trained to do to neutralize the situation." And went on to say, "I was just there enjoying the lake scenery and heard shots and at that point, I zoned out and had to take action. Just glad no innocent bystanders' lives were taken and unfortunately a life was lost, but he had a choice to drop the weapon and chose otherwise."

When asked if he was at the right place at the right time, he said, "agreed, it was definitely a calling."

All involved parties were interviewed and released.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on the case, should call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.