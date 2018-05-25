Officials looking for inmate who walked away from correctional center

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are looking for an inmate who walked away from a correctional center back in February.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says Leighann Hughes walked away from the Kate Barnard Correctional Center in Oklahoma City on February 19.

Hughes is a described as an Asian female, around 5’5″, weighing approximately 163 pounds with brown or blonde hair and brown eyes.

When she walked away, she was serving time for an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon conviction out of Rogers County.

Anyone with information can call the escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.