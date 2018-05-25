OKC Zoo providing free sunscreen pumps for patrons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The next time you go to the OKC Zoo, you're going to see some unusual-looking devices.

Don't be alarmed, they're actually there to protect you!

That's because the zoo has teamed up with Stephenson Cancer Center and KJ103 to provide free sunscreen dispensers.

They were installed Friday at a "Don't Fry Day" event where children got to participate in a scavenger hunt for prizes.

When radio personality Janet - from KJ103's "TJ, Janet and J-Rod" first heard of these sunscreen dispensers - she knew she had to act.

"I thought 'you know what,'" Janet recalled. "We need to take those to the zoo. How awesome would that be to know you'd never have to leave the zoo early?"

Skin cancer has had a major impact on Janet's life - she was even the subject of a special report on News4 about a procedure she underwent for basal cell carcinoma on her face.

Now, she's teamed up with the Stephenson Cancer Center and the Oklahoma City Zoo to help prevent others from getting skin cancer.

"Mother nature has a way of protecting animals, but we have our sunscreen pumps for our guests," said Candice Rennels of the OKC Zoo.

These "sunscreen pumps" provide free UVA-UVB sunscreen with SPF 50.

They've become popular on the East and West Coasts, but are just starting to pop up in the metro.

"We will have five here and then 15 in other places throughout Oklahoma City," said Ashley Watts of the Stephenson Cancer Center.

"I hope that somebody can walking by one of these free sunscreen dispensers and go 'oh, I should do sunscreen, too,' and before you know it, everybody's getting lathered up in sunscreen," Janet said.

You can find those sunscreen pumps at several different animal exhibits throughout the zoo.

The pumps were funded by the Stephenson Cancer Center.

The zoo is paying for the sunscreen and refills.