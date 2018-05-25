× Oklahoma man arrested for double-murder, shooting

ATOKA, Okla. – Agents are investigating a double-murder and shooting of another individual in Atoka County.

On Friday, deputies with the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office were called to a reported shooting at a home.

When they arrived, they found the bodies of 33-year-old Sami Williams and 73-year-old Richard Miller.

Officials learned that a third person, 36-year-old Brandon Aldava, had also been shot but had left the scene. Aldava was later treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation allege that 25-year-old Hershal DeWayne Hatley drove to a family member’s home and admitted to the shooting.

Hatley was arrested and taken to the McCurtain County Jail.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of shooting with intent to kill.

OSBI officials say they are still investigating the case.