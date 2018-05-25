× Child injured after brick thrown into vehicle in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating after a child was injured when a brick was thrown into a vehicle.

Police responded to the scene near W Main St. and N Penn. Ave. Friday night.

Police say a mother and child were sitting in the minivan at a store when a homeless man threw a brick through the window, hitting the child.

The child was taken to the hospital. They are in stable condition.

The man was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities are still investigating.