Child injured after brick thrown into vehicle in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating after a child was injured when a brick was thrown into a vehicle.
Police responded to the scene near W Main St. and N Penn. Ave. Friday night.
Police say a mother and child were sitting in the minivan at a store when a homeless man threw a brick through the window, hitting the child.
The child was taken to the hospital. They are in stable condition.
The man was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.
Authorities are still investigating.