× Sooners 2nd, Cowboys 4th as NCAA Golf’s First Round is Suspended

A morning rain delay caused the first round to get backed up and play was suspended due to darkness during the first day of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at Karsten Creek in Stillwater.

Northwestern is the leader, and the Wildcats completely finished their round at 8-under par.

Oklahoma is in second place at 5-under, with three of their five golfers yet to finish their first rounds.

Oklahoma State is in fourth place at 3-under, also with three golfers yet to finish.

The first round will be resumed at 7:00 am Saturday morning, then second round tee times will begin at 8:00 am.

OU’s top individual golfer is Quade Cummins, who shot a 4-under par 68 and is tied for fifth place.

OSU’s top individual is Matthew Wolff, who is 2-under par through 16 holes.

Two golfers are tied for the individual lead, with both Shintaro Ban of UNLV and Ryan Lumsden of Northwestern both shooting 5-under par 67.