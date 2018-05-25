× Sooners Stay Alive in Big 12 Tourney With Win Over Kansas

Oklahoma’s baseball team got three first inning runs and solid relief pitching to beat Kansas 4-2 in an elimination game of the Big 12 Tournament Friday at the Bricktown Ballpark.

Justin Mitchell singled in the first inning, and when a throw to third base was errant, Brandon Zaragoza came in to score to put the Sooners up 1-0.

Kyle Mendenhall then singled in Mitchell, and Thomas Hughes doubled down the left field line to score Mendenhall to make it 3-0 OU after one inning.

A sacrifice fly by Mendenhall in the third inning scored Mitchell, who had tripled.

OU’s bullpen took care of the rest, with four Sooner relievers holding Kansas scoreless in the final three innings.

Starting pitcher Tyler Kyle got the win, going six innings and giving up just three hits and two runs.

Oklahoma will play Baylor at 9:00 am Saturday.

A loss against the Bears will eliminate the Sooners, while a win would force a second game against Baylor at 4:00 pm Saturday, with the winner of that game advancing to the championship game Sunday.