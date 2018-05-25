× Suspected Lake Hefner shooter was licensed to carry a gun

OKLAHOMA CITY – The man suspected of shooting three people inside an Oklahoma City restaurant before being fatally shot was licensed as an armed security guard.

Gerald Konkler with the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training says 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman held an active license as an armed guard.

Konkler declined further comment, citing state privacy laws.

Oklahoma City police say Tilghman opened fire inside a local restaurant late Thursday, shooting and wounding a woman and two girls. He was later shot dead by two bystanders outside.

Police on Friday said the shooting appeared to be random but noted that Tilghman drove to the restaurant and wore protective gear for his ears and eyes. A police spokesman says it “looked like his mind was made up that he was going to discharge his firearm once he got there.”