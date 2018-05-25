× “The only thing I can think about is the fact that my daughter is alive.” Victims recovering from restaurant shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family is breathing a sigh of relief after their 12-year-old successfully made it out of surgery after a shooting near Lake Hefner.

Police responded to the shooting at Louie’s Grill & Bar around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. According to Oklahoma City police, the gunman walked into the restaurant and opened fire.

Family members of Natalie Will and her daughter 12-year-old Syniah Giles say the two were shot outside of the restaurant. Giles’ father, Jabari Giles, said the family just left Mama Roja’s before the shooting. They were there to celebrate the birthday of his 14-year-old daughter, Shayla Giles.

Giles said Syniah spent about two and a half hours in surgery at OU Medical.

“The only thing I can think about is the fact that my daughter is alive. That’s it,” Giles said Thursday.

Syniah’s grandfather Dennis Will drove to OU Medical Center from Hennessy on Thursday night. According to Will, his daughter Natalie was grazed by a bullet and did not require surgery. He said Syniah was shot near the tailbone area.

“She [Natalie] said they were getting ready to walk in the front door and evidently, the shooter was in the treeline and they were both shot by the front door,” recalled Will.

Police say the gunman was shot and killed by an armed civilian.

“I think I saw him [civilian] and at the moment I saw him, I thought he was the shooter and I tried to get at him,” said Giles. “I would basically want to thank for him from the bottom of my heart for saving those people, because a lot more people could have lost their lives tonight.”

Giles said Syniah will spend the next five to seven days at recovering at Children’s. His daughters’ friend was also taken to OU Medical on Thursday; however, the exact extent of the injuries are not known.

Police say all of the victims are expected to survive.