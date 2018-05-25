“This community is unlike any community,” Mustang schools offering support, counseling after restaurant shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSTANG, Okla. - Mustang schools are offering counseling to classmates and staff after a middle school student was shot near Lake Hefner.

"The students, arguably, they’re worried about their friends, but they’re also excited that their friends are expected to recover," Mustang Public Schools spokesperson Shannon Rigsby said.

On Thursday, police say a man identified as 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman opened fire at Louie's Bar and Grill by Lake Hefner.

Among the injured are Natalie Giles, her daughter 12-year-old Syniah Giles, and Alex Speegle.

Giles' father told News 4 they were shot after leaving Mama Rojas and going into Louie's. They were there for a birthday celebration for Niah's older sister, 14-year-old Shayla.

"From my understanding, it was a through and through. It went completely through her [Syniah] from her tailbone. It came out her stomach on the left side," said Giles.

Alex's aunt told News 4 she was receiving surgery Friday, updating family and friends on Facebook of her condition. She said a bullet shattered Alex's collarbone while another hit her upper arm, adding she will need metal plates in both.

"One of the bullets also hit a nerve in her right hand which she is not able to move," she wrote. "They are hoping when they get in there, it can be fixed."

Rigsby confirmed Alex and Shayla are 8th graders at Mustang Middle School. She said teachers and classmates have been at OU Medical Center visiting the families.

"This community is unlike any community I have ever been in and absolutely, this community supports that family," she said. "Our school families, our thoughts are with both of our kids and with those families."

Rigsby said some of the students are making cards for victims. Some wore blue ribbons on Friday as a sign of support.