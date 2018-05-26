Death of kitten leads to argument between relatives in Ardmore, man arrested

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Ardmore man was arrested after allegedly hitting a relative during argument.

Police say the argument started around 2 a.m. Friday morning after 22-year-old Rowdy Parker, who was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident, accidentally stepped on a kitten and killed it.

Parker then allegedly knocked a relative unconscious.

“He took it upon himself to take it a step further and struck the female involved,” Capt. Keith Ingle told KTEN.

Police say while inside the squad car, Parker started hitting his head on the cage.

“They also placed him in a car because he had become uncooperative, and while he was inside the patrol car he started banging his head on the cage and caused further injury to himself,” Cpt. Ingles said.

He was taken to jail for aggravated assault and battery. Officials say he also had an outstanding warrant from Marshall County for assault and battery on a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.

At his first hearing, he was ordered to stay away from the victim.

His bond was set at $1,000.