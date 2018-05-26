Oklahoma teen dies after UTV crash

GROVE, Okla. – A teen died from her injuries after a UTV crash Friday night.

It happened near Grove, Oklahoma, around 10:45 p.m.

Officials say an 18-year-old girl was driving a Polaris Ranger with five other passengers, all juveniles except one with an unknown age, when the UTV “was traveling southbound on a golf cart path , lost control for an unknown reason, overturning.

The driver and three passengers, all aged 16, were treated and released with injuries.

Another passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition with injuries.

A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene due to head injuries.

Officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.