OU and OSU in Striking Distance at NCAA Golf Championship

People were on pins and needles at Karsten Creek for the second round of the NCAA Golf Championship. OU finished the day tied for fourth at 2 over while OSU is sitting all alone in second at four under. A shot back of Texas Tech.

Sooner sharp shooter Blaine Hale nearly holed out on the 12th hole. The junior then jolted the crowd by knocking in a birdie putt. Hale helped himself to a 73 and is two under par after two rounds.

Edmond North grad Austin Eckroat’s made postseason pushes on the course before. He then punched a birdie putt on 12. The freshman shot a 70 and is leading the Cowboy cause with the team’s best score through two rounds.

Ecroat said, “Matt and I both played pretty competitive junior golf this is obviously bigger than any event than we’ve played but we’ve played something close I think we’re both ready for it we’re both freshman but we’ve had our experience and yea I think that’s the reason why.”

The giant galleries continued on the 18th hole. OU’s Quade Cummins knocked in this putt to save par, while the Cowboys collected several birdies on the hole.

Zach Bouchou kept the Cowboys clapping and then Viktor Hovland put the Pokes at three under par at days end.

OU’s Brad Dalke birdied 18. Helping him pull off an impressive turnaround of late.

Dalke said, “I played really crappy at regionals and my swing was kind of everywhere my attitude wasn’t very good this week after that double and that bogey on two and three I just made sure to have a good state of mind and I just kept fighting and grinding and was able to finally bring it back.”

OU coach Ryan Hybl added, “It was kind of a rough day we made some double bogeys and guys got off to rough starts this morning but fortunately our guys hung in there brad and grant played a really really good back nine and kind of hung is in there so all and all not a great day but we’ve got a fighting chance so that’s all we’re looking for.”

After the sooners shot so well on day one. They tripped up a bit today and were five over par. Ryan Hybl said he likes his Sooners status and hopes for better play tomorrow.

As for the hometown hero Cowboys, they played under par again and improved their play by three strokes. The pokes pulled off seven straight wins this year and took away this mindset.

OSU golfer Zach Bouchou said, “For us one of our kind of mantra’s throughout the year has been to just dominate and we’ve been doing that we haven’t so far we have to more rounds of stroke play and I think we’ll dominate the rest of stroke play.”