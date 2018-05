× Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old man

ARDMORE, Okla. – The Ardmore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old man.

Police are looking for Jack Jacobson, who is described as a white male and last seen wearing blue jeans and brown shirt.

His last known location is in Ardmore on Friday around 8 p.m.

If you see Jacobson or know his whereabouts, call police.