FBI: Lake Hefner shooter’s social media reported twice to agency

OKLAHOMA CITY - An FBI spokesperson says the man who shot and wounded patrons at a Lake Hefner restaurant last week was investigated twice by the agency after concerns were brought forward regarding videos posted to a social media account, but both times the cases were closed as the bureau deemed the reports not specific enough or the videos protected under the constitution.

Alexander Tilghman, 28, opened fire at Louie's On the Lake Thursday evening, wounding three people, according to authorities. Tilghman, a state-licensed armed security guard, was shot after two men retrieved weapons from their vehicles and confronted the him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, an Oklahoma City woman said she had contacted Oklahoma City Police and the FBI earlier this month after coming across videos posted by Tilghman on his YouTube channel. A number of videos painted a picture of a man claiming birds, and other animals, are demons.

"After watching the YouTube channel, I was extremely disturbed," Belcher said Friday. "Especially by one that said he was a security guard. So that made me wonder if he had access to weapons."

Belcher said she contacted the Oklahoma City Police non-emergency number on May 6, to report her concerns about the man, the videos, his state of mind and that he might have weapons. When she didn't hear back, Belcher said she called the Oklahoma City FBI field office.

"He seemed like a danger, not only to other people, but himself as well," said Belcher.

News 4 contacted the FBI to see if it had record of Belcher's contact with the agency. In a statement Saturday, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City FBI field office said it had received at least two reports regarding Tilghman and his YouTube channel this year, including Belcher's phone call earlier this month.

"In response to Thursday's shooting in Oklahoma City, a review of FBI databases were conducted and it was determined that one call was made to our Public Access Line (PAL) earlier this month regarding the shooter identified as Alexander Tilghman," said FBI spokesperson Andrea Anderson. "The caller reported concerns about a YouTube channel associated with the subject, but did not report any potential threat of violence and did not have any knowledge of the subject possessing any weapons. Based on this information, and following our standard protocol, no further investigation was warranted."

"In addition, earlier this year, FBI Oklahoma City Division had received an informal tip regarding the same YouTube channel," Anderson said in the statement. "The content found on this channel at that time was identified as First Amendment-protected speech, and no further action was taken."