Woman slips note to veterinary staff pleading for rescue from boyfriend, police say

A woman who told authorities she had been beaten and threatened by her boyfriend escaped from him after slipping a note to staff at a Florida veterinary hospital, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The note Carolyn Reichle, 28, gave to a member of staff at a veterinary office in DeLand on Friday read: “Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don’t let him know.”

Reichle had allegedly been held in her home for two days, beaten and threatened by her boyfriend, Jeremy Floyd. She eventually convinced him that her dog needed to go to the DeLand Animal Hospital, according to a police report.

Floyd, 39, insisted on going with her and, on the car ride over, he pointed a loaded gun at her and threaten to kill her and her family, according to the report.

Staff at the animal hospital called police who arrested Floyd. He was found to be carrying a loaded gun.

Reichle was taken to an area hospital and treated for a head injury, a black eye and bruised arms.

Reichle told authorities her ordeal began Wednesday when Floyd allegedly threatened her at gunpoint and physically prevented her from leaving. She told police she tried to get the gun away from him and, during the struggle, the weapon went off twice.

Police located two bullet holes in drywall inside the home.

Police have charged Floyd with domestic violence, aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and simple battery.

He is being held without bail at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

It’s unclear, if Floyd has legal representation. Attempts by CNN to reach Floyd and police in Volusia County were not immediately successful.