Man taken into custody following officer-involved shooting in Ponca City

PONCA CITY, Okla. – A man has been taken into custody following an officer-involved shooting in Ponca City.

The shooting began with a short police chase of a white truck just before 7 p.m. on Sunday. The chase ended with the truck crashing into a fence at the southeast corner of 11th Street and Ponca Avenue.

That’s when Larry Durbin, 40, got out of the truck and began firing a handgun.

An officer fired back, and a passenger in the truck was shot. The passenger was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

No officers were injured, and OSBI is now investigating the case.