Multiple manhunts reported in Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. - Multiple carjackings led to a chaotic day for law enforcement in Payne County on Sunday.

According to witnesses we talked to, it started Saturday night in Cushing when a woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by two men then tied up in her house. The two took off in her car.

At 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Yale police were called to the area at 32nd and Eagle, southeast of town, as a car was on fire. Allegedly, two men fled the scene on foot.

News 4 talked to numerous residents in the area. None of them wanted to go on camera fearing relation because they said the men had gang ties.

But, one resident said the men tried to steal his truck.

Payne County and Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers conducted a manhunt southeast of town on Sunday afternoon.

Helicopters were searching from the air. Police were on foot, stopping vehicles and searching wooded areas.

At approximately the same time, Yale police said a different car was stolen on the west side of town and officials started tracking three men they said were responsible.

Yale resident Rebecca Vann got caught in the mix as police tried to apprehend multiple suspects, southwest of town.

“He was running towards my car with an officer chasing him, and I had rolled down my window, thinking it was an accident," she said. "So, an officer told me to roll up my window and, as I was rolling it up, the guy was trying to get in my back seat."

News 4 contacted OHP and Payne County officials multiple times, but no one was able to confirm if the incident Vann was involved in was associated with the carjackings. She said this was out of the ordinary for eastern Payne County.

“Very crazy," Vann said. "There is not much that happens around here.”