Sooners and Cowboys Selected to NCAA Tournament

For a second straight season, the Oklahoma Sooners are headed to the NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma (36-23) is the three seed in the Tallahassee Regional and will face off with Mississippi State at 11 a.m. Friday.

The other two teams rounding out the Tallahassee Regional are the Seminoles of Florida State and Samford.

OU coach Skip Johnson said the selection was, "More excitement than relief." Johnson also gave an injury update on his two best players Kyler Murray and Steele Walker saying both are day to day. Walker is battling an oblique injury and was moving gingerly at the NCAA selection show watch party. Walker admitted he's going through treatment twice a day, but will be "a game-time decision regardless."

As for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys (29-24-1) are in the NCAA Tournament field for a sixth straight season. OSU is headed to the DeLand Regional in Florida. It's the first time Stetson (45-11) has hosted a regional.

The Cowboys were one of the last four teams in according to the NCAA Tournament selection committee. The Cowboys are just 2-10 in their last 12 games. Despite the struggles, OSU coach Josh Holliday said in the school's release that he's thrilled to be in.

“It’s very exciting – as an adult it’s kind of like going back to when you’re a kid on Christmas morning and waiting to see what Santa Clause brought you. For this team in particular, this is a fantastic accomplishment considering where we were at times. The uphill climb that our kids faced, their response to that and their body of work and effort is to be commended. I’m really proud of them, and I’m excited for our team and our program and the fans who have invested so much in us."

OSU will square off with USF (35-20-1) in their opening game Friday at 12 p.m. If OSU advances through the regional, they'll take on the winner of the Chapel Hill Regional.

Check back for updates as Oklahoma State media availability is expected to take place Monday afternoon.