State Golf Teams Qualify for Match Play in Stillwater

Both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma have qualified for the match play portion of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at Karsten Creek in Stillwater.

The Cowboys, playing on their home course, won the stroke play portion, finishing at even par after a 7-over round on Monday.

The Sooners placed fourth, shooting 7-over as well and finishing 11-over for the stroke play’s four rounds.

OSU will be the top seed in match play and face #8 seed Texas A&M in the quarterfinals Tuesday morning.

OU is the #4 seed and will meet fifth seed Auburn in the quarterfinals.

If both state teams win, they will meet in a Bedlam battle in the semifinals Tuesday afternoon.

The match play final is Wednesday.

The other two quarterfinal matchups feature Texas Tech against Alabama, and Duke facing Texas.

Matthew Wolff led the Cowboys in stroke play, finishing at 3-under par to tie for 7th place after a 72 on Monday.

Brad Dalke was the best OU golfer, finishing at 1-under par to tie for 11th place after a 73 Monday.