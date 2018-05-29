× 1 person found dead, 3 others injured in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person has been found dead and three others injured in south Oklahoma City.

Police responded on Tuesday evening to a disturbance in the 300 block of S. Council, finding the body and another person stabbed. The injured person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police then responded to a crash on I-40, where two people and a car involved matched the descriptions of those previously on Council. The two at the scene of the crash were also taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Traffic in the area was being diverted.

No other details have been released at this time.